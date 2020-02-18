× Lake St. Louis lawmaker calls for DOJ to investigate possible election interference in Greitens case

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – A Missouri lawmaker is calling for a federal investigation into some of the circumstances leading up to the resignation of former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens.

State Rep. Justin Hill (R-Lake St. Louis) wants to know the source of large cash payments that went to one of the attorneys at the center of an investigation into Greitens.

There was conflicting testimony in 2018 when a House Committee looked into the source of that money. Hill filed House Resolution 5036 asking the US Department of Justice to investigate. Hill said large sums of cash payments are often an indication of illegal activity. Hill believes Missourians should know whether outside forces were trying to disrupt Missouri elections.

“There’s a lot of parties involved internally here in Jefferson City that probably can’t do the due diligence the federal government can,” said Hill.

He hopes other lawmakers will join him in supporting a call for a federal investigation.