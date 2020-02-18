Local nurse aids in the fight to keep the caronavirus from spreading to the U.S.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - An SSM hospital nurse just returned from the front lines in the battle to keep the caronavirus from spreading in this country.

“I would not be surprised if it showed up in St. Louis,” said Helen Sandkuhl.

There are infected people already in the U.S.

Helen wears many hats as a registered nurse. She’s Director of Disaster Services at SSM. Two weeks ago, she was tasked by the National Disaster Medical Assistance Team and was sent to Omaha, Nebraska.

Government photos show the 57 Americans who were taken to Nebraska from Wuhan, China where the virus was first reported.

“This virus isn't even two months old what we know of so we're learning something every day,” said Sandkuhl.

After 14 days of quarantine, the Americans were cleared. Omaha was chosen because it has a federal isolation and containment unit to treat patients with unusual diseases. It was established by the feds after the Ebola outbreak. Sandkuhl trained in the unit.

“It's a unit that's one of a kind they have special nurses and physicians that are over the unit.”

She said medical experts continue to learn new information about the virus. Sandkuhl related some of the new findings.

“We thought it had peaked already and now we find it out it has not peaked.”

And it was discovered the virus can live on inanimate surfaces.

“If you have somebody sneezes on an object and you touch it you could get the virus that way.”

She gives this country a thumbs up in fighting the disease.

“I think the United States has done a wonderful response, we're above a lot of other countries.