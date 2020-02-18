Man suspected of shooting off-duty officer at Ferguson Walmart now in custody

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Authorities have arrested a man accused of shooting an off-duty police officer earlier this week at a Ferguson Walmart.

According to the St. Louis County Police Department, the 35-year-old Calverton police officer was working security in the Walmart on West Florissant Avenue and was in full uniform when he approached a suspected shoplifter shortly after 7:10 p.m.

The man pulled out a firearm and shot the officer several times.

The officer, who has more than two years of law enforcement experience, was rushed to a local hospital. His injuries were not life-threatening.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office is pursuing warrants against the suspected shooter.

