National Tooth Fairy Day helps children cope with losing teeth

Posted 9:07 am, February 18, 2020, by
ST. LOUIS - February is Children's Dental Health Month and St.Louis Dental Center's goal is for children and their parents to feel comfortable and want to take care of their teeth.

Dr. Poonam Jain with the St. Louis Dental Center discusses reminders of what your kids should be doing daily for their overall health.

Join the St. Louis Dental Center on  Feb. 28 for National Tooth Fairy Day. Families can pick up your free tooth fairy care package, and take a tour of the center.  The 'tooth fairy' helps children cope with losing a tooth and makes oral healthcare fun.

For more information visit: www.Stldentalcenter.Org

