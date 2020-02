Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - This weekend is the main event for Soulard Mardi Gras the Bud Light Grand Parade and Marc Mendolia and Cindy Huang joined Fox 2 to talk about this year's theme---- The Blues!

The parade begins at Busch Stadium and proceeds through the streets of Downtown South and Soulard to the place where your beer was born: Anheuser-Busch Brewery.

Bud Light Grand Parade

11:00 AM Saturday

www.STLMardiGras.org