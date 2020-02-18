× Sharon Osbourne rocks dramatic white hair transformation

Sharon Osbourne is no longer “in the red.”

Thanks to celebrity colorist Jack Martin, “The Talk” co-host is now rocking white hair instead of the red she’s been sporting for years.

Martin shared a photo of her dramatic transformation on his Instagram page.

“Sharon has 100% white hair and she was coloring her hair once a week dark vibrant red for the past 18 years,” he wrote in the caption. “She explained to me that she wanted to do this transformation long time ago but every time she attempts it ends up with a disaster.”

According to Martin, Osbourne had grown weary of having to color her hair once a week.

“I didn’t promise Sharen (sic) anything but I told her I will try my best,” he wrote in the caption. “It took me a total of 8 hours from start to finish to get her to a platinum blonde so she doesn’t have to be committed to coloring her hair once a week anymore.”

Martin is also the man responsible for Jane Fonda’s white hair at this year’s Academy Awards.

He wrote in the caption of a photo with him and Fonda that it took him seven hours to achieve the look the “Grace and Frankie” star was looking for.

“Hair felt amazingly healthy and Jane was extremely happy for getting her dream hair that took her a while to find a colorist that can do it perfectly in a very painless process,” Martin wrote.