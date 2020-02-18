Song of the Day – Flanagan’s Wake

The hit show from Chicago, Flanagan’s Wake, is the hilarious interactive show that brings Flanagan’s Irish family to St. Louis where they will memorialize his passing. Audiences participate in this comedic memorial with plenty o’ pints, crazy sing-a-longs, telling of witty tales and mourn the passing of one of their own: Flanagan.

Flanagan’s Wake is now on stage at the Playhouse at Westport Plaza Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights through March 21. Tickets are on sale now, but FOX 2 wants you to win tickets to the Thursday, February 27, show!

Audiences will pay their respects to glowering Mother Flanagan and to poor grieving fiancée, Fiona Finn. Listen to a eulogy written by County Sligo’s best-known writer, Mickey Finn, and tip a pint with Brian Ballybunion, himself a weaver of tales. You can cross yourself with the blessings from St. Gregory’s parish priest, Father Damon Fitzgerald, or cross your fingers that local pagan Kathleen Mooney doesn’t cast a spell on you. Mayor Martin O’Doul will preside over the proceedings with an iron hand (and a parched throat).

Entries are due by 2/18 at 9am CST.

Official Rules