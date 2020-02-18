St. Charles final liquor ordinance vote set for Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES, Mo. The St. Charles City council could make a final vote on a controversial liquor law requiring restaurants and bars along North Main Street to have a portion of their revenue come from food and not alcohol.

St. Charles city leaders passed an ordinance that went into effect in January of last year that requires businesses on North Main to earn at least 50% of their revenue from food, not alcohol.

Supporters of it argued that it would make the area safer and combat problems like fighting and loud noises. However, some businesses never liked this rule saying it unfairly targets the spots on north main street because it doesn't apply anywhere else in St. Charles.

Dan Borgmeyer, St. Charles' new mayor is pushing the change of the ordinance. He believes requiring businesses to serve a certain amount of food doesn't make things safer, instead, it could force some places to close.

A final vote could be happen at the council meeting Tuesday night.