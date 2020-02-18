× Man arrested for prior weapons offenses in Carondelet

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police have taken a man into custody Tuesday morning after asking people to avoid an area in the Carondelet neighborhood of south city due.

Authorities initially described the matter as a “fluid situation” without offering additional specifics.

A St. Louis Police Crisis Negotiation vehicle was called to the 500 block of Bates Avenue to assist.

Justin Neilsen was taken into custody and police recovered a weapon at the scene.