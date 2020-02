× BattleHawks Excited for Home Opener on Sunday

After two weeks on the road, the St. Louis BattleHawks will finally get to play in front of their fans this Sunday, February 23. The BattleHawks 1-1 will host the New York Guardians at 2:00 PM at the Dome at America’s Center.

28,000 starved St. Louis football fans will pack the lower bowl of the Dome and the BattleHawks are excited about it!