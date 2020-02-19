Learn sound financial strategies at the next Tax Savvy Retirement Planning Seminar

ST. LOUIS - Ever worry that you'll outlive your savings in retirement?  There are many threats to your retirement as such as high health costs, a stock market crash,  and bad investments.  

Compass Retirement Solutions advisor and founder Marvin Mitchell along with special guest Rudy Beck founder, Beck and Lenox Estate Planning talk about a free Tax Savvy Retirement Planning Seminar on Thursday, February 27 at 6:00 p.m. He's also offering a complimentary copy of his book "Retire Early: 9 Critical Decisions When Retiring Before 65" -    Learn how to get your free book and see more segments here

