Local organization provides household starter kits for St. Louis families in need

ST. LOUIS - In 2018 a mother and her three children were living on the streets of St. Louis for several months until a local center found that family permanent housing.  Crystal J. West president of A Chain of Events joined Fox 2 to discuss how her organization provides the little things that make a big difference.

A Chain of Events starter kits consist of, but is not limited to the following:
· Mattresses and Box Springs including bed rails (Queen for adults and twin for children)
· Sheets
· Toiletries

A Chain of Events Inaugural Fundraiser
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Feb.22
Level on Locust
 www.AChainOfEventsSTL.org

