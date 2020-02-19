Mark Mantovani announces campaign for St. Louis County Executive

ST. LOUIS, MO– Democratic candidate Mark Mantovani announced Wednesday that he is running for St. Louis County Executive.

In 2018, Incumbent Steve Stenger narrowly defeated Mark Mantovani to win the Democratic primary. The ballot tally was so close that it fell somewhere within one percent of the vote. Steve Stenger garnered 91,487 votes while Mark Mantovani had 90,330.

The Mantovani campaign issued this statement: