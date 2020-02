× Money Saver: Stock up on Nike clearance apparel at JcPenny

ST. LOUIS – Just do it and save on Nike apparel for the entire family.

For a limited time, you can get up to 50-percent off on men, women, and kids Nike items at JCPenney online.

Check out deals on hoodies, leggings, pullovers, tracksuits and more.

Shipping is free when you spend $99 dollars or spend $25 and choose in-store pick up.