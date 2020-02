Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Do you know most of your neighbors? A Pew Research Center survey notes that only about a quarter of Americans living in the suburbs know all or most of their neighbors.

In the divisive and disconnected time that we live in America, a movement is underway to help Americans foster conservations and connections to help your neighborhood thrive.

Karen Orosco, senior vice president of US retail at H&R Block, to discuss a new program called Make Every Block Better.