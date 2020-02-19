Pot shop owner uses bear spray to drive away robbers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. (KCPQ) - Dramatic video shows a Washington marijuana shop manager using bear spray to drive off three armed robbers.

Snohomish County deputies say the attempted robbery happened Saturday night at Marijuana Club 99 in the Everett area.

Chris Vincent told KCPQ he was just going through his routine closing duties when he noticed something strange in the cameras.

"They got scared since they saw I pushed the button so I thought it was going to be over, but then they came back a second time," Vincent said. "He was ordering me to open the register, but I couldn't. I noticed the guy was a little bit away from me so I grabbed the bear spray, I came after the second guy. They were so confused they couldn't even get the doors open."

This attempted robbery happened just eight days after another armed robbery at the same store. The suspects came in and ordered employees onto the ground at gunpoint. They stole thousands of dollars worth of marijuana products.

Vincent said he had to take a stand and fight back to protect his business.

Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for any information that leads to an arrest.