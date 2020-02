Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - What's purple, gold, green and floats?

The Mardi Gras parade, of course, Tim Ezell is getting you ready for the big event happening this weekend! The 2020 theme for this year's parade is "The Blues." Celebrate over a century of this St. Louis Institution as krewes ride nearly 100 floats that bring the theme to life.

The Mayor Mardi Gras Ball on Friday at St Louis City Hall followed by the biggest parade outside the Big Easy Saturday.