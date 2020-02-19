× Woman’s body found in duffel bag in northwest Missouri

FAUCETT, Mo. (AP) – Authorities are investigating after a woman’s body was found inside a duffel bag along a county road in northwest Missouri.

A Missouri Department of Transportation worker noticed the bag in a ditch Tuesday just west of Faucett near Missouri 371. The worker called Buchanan County authorities after approaching the bag, Sheriff Bill Puett said.

The woman is white and believed to be between 40 and 55, the sheriff said.

An autopsy is planned to determine her cause of death.