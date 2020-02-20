× Blues post second straight Shutout, Beat Coyotes 1-0

For the second straight game, the Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues held their opponents off the scoreboard and goalie Jordan Binnington was the recipient of that effort facing low shots in both wins.

The Blues shut out the Arizona Coyotes 1-0 on Thursday night at Enterprise Center. Ryan O’Reilly got the game’s only goal. It came in the third period on St. Louis’ 42nd shot of the game! Coyotes goalie Antti Raanta had put up a brick wall in front of his net until O’Reilly’s backhand shot got over and past him. For O’Reilly it was his 11th goal of the season.

Blues goalie Jordan Binnington recorded his second straight shutout, stopping just 14 shots in this win. Binnington only had to make 17 saves in his shutout win on Tuesday against the New Jersey Devils. New Blues defenseman Marco Scandella fit right in with his new teammates in the Thursday victory, his first game with the Note.

Here's the post game reaction after this latest Blues triumph that keeps them in first place in the NHL's Central division.