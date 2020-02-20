Traffic updates: Multiple crashes reported this morning. Check our map for the fastest route.

Driver rescued from vehicle after multi-vehicle crash on I-64 EB

Posted 8:28 am, February 20, 2020, by , Updated at 08:44AM, February 20, 2020
ST. LOUIS - One person left trapped in a car after a multi-vehicle collision on Interstate 64 has been taken to a hospital Thursday morning.

The crash happened at I-64 EB just west of Interstate 270.

Bommaritoautomotive SkyFox Helicopter was over the scene where multiple lanes are closed and traffic is backed up for several miles in the area.

The crash reconstruction team is on the scene working to piece together what happened.

Information is still coming into our newsroom. More details will be posted as this story develops.

