Traffic updates: Multiple crashes reported this morning. Check our map for the fastest route.

FOX 2 viewers may experience broadcast signal issues during FCC spectrum repack

Posted 8:23 am, February 20, 2020, by , Updated at 08:28AM, February 20, 2020
Data pix.

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — We want to share this note with viewers in the southwest portion of our viewing area who may be experiencing signal issues. We are required to change our "F" channel for the FCC repack spectrum program. This requires us to replace our transmitter, our broadcast main and backup tower antennas.

Currently, we are on the auxiliary, or back-up antenna, which requires us to reduce power. Execution is scheduled for March 13th and we will be back to full power.  You will want to rescan your tuner then.

 

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.