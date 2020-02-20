Health Watch – Revealing a More Youthful You with a Facelift

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For many of us, the aging process doesn’t always go the way we hoped. But, you don’t have to lose your youthful good looks as you age. There are ways to counteract the effects of time and gravity, ultimately restoring a more vibrant appearance. A rhytidectomy (or facelift) is one way to achieve this type of result, improving visible signs of aging in the face and neck.

For patients who are looking to ‘turn back the clock,’ a facelift procedure may be their best option to lift and firm sagging facial tissue. They can look like a younger version of themselves or just better overall.

Dr. Frank Simo, SLUCare Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeon says, "We have fillers, we have BOTOX, we have lots of alternatives. But, the bottom line is that nothing works like a facelift."

As we age, skin begins to lose elasticity, and facial tissues lose volume. Eventually, this results in “jowls” on the lower face, deep wrinkles, and loose skin on the neck. While this is a natural part of growing older, patients who are bothered by these signs of aging may find a facelift to be a good solution.

A facelift treats:

*Relaxation of the skin of the face causing sagging

*Deepening of the fold lines between the nose and corner of the mouth

*Fat that has fallen or has disappeared

*Jowls developing in the cheeks and jaw

*Loose skin and excess fat of the neck that can appear as a double chin or "turkey neck

There are two facelift options: 1) mini – a less invasive technique that tightens deep facial tissues through shorter incisions located along the hairline above each ear. Through these incisions, structural tissues around the cheeks are lifted and tightened to correct jowling, refine the jawline and rejuvenate a ‘tired’ appearance; or 2) standard – a more extensive procedure than the mini, but with more dramatic results. Using similar incisions in the hairline and around the front of the ear, the deeper tissues are repositioned, excess skin is removed to smooth creases and eliminate jowling and sagging to restore a youthful contour to the face and neck.

Dr. Simo says, "heavier stitches can be placed into that layer, enabling the surgeon to get a better result and more longer-lasting result." The mini-lift is offered as well. "Typically, it's done in patients who have less laxity of the neck area. So, it's really more of a cheek lift and a jowl lift."

If you feel self-conscious about the way your face and neck look due to sagging skin; you wear turtlenecks/scarves to hide an aging neck; or you feel that your face makes you look older than you feel, you may be a good candidate for a facelift.

SLUCare board-certified plastic surgeons can help determine the best way to help achieve your goals.

Following a facelift, patients frequently experience an upsurge in self-confidence, as their appearance better portrays their healthy, energetic vibe. The results should be so natural that they aren’t detectable by anyone unaware that surgery has been performed. Typically, most patients look at least 10 years younger afterwards.

To learn more, click here.