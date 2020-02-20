× High Ridge man charged in Highway 30 road rage attack

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – The Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged a High Ridge man in connection with a road rage incident that left a 68-year-old man seriously injured.

According to Grant Bissell, a county sheriff spokesman, a deputy was called to the 1100 block of Gravois Road in Fenton around 1 p.m. Wednesday for a reported car accident.

The deputy learned the suspect allegedly crashed his car into the victim’s vehicle on Highway 30 and then drove off. The victim’s wife, who was driving the vehicle at the time, followed the suspect into a commercial parking lot along Gravois, where the suspect then exited his car, approached the victim’s vehicle, and then punched the victim several times.

The victim was taken to a local hospital. His injuries were not life-threatening.

Meanwhile, investigators identified the suspect as 37-year-old Bradley Jorden, Bissell said.

Jorden was taken into custody a short time after the incident was reported and brought to Jefferson County Jail.

Bissell said Jorden charged at a deputy while being booked and later spit in the face of a correctional officer.

Jorden was charged with second-degree assault, leaving the scene of an accident, and third-degree assault of a special victim. He remains jailed on a $500,000 cash-only bond.