Join a herd of young baby kids for Baby Goat Yoga at Longmeadow Rescue Ranch

Posted 9:32 am, February 20, 2020, by , Updated at 09:34AM, February 20, 2020
Data pix.

UNION Mo. - Yoga lovers of all skill levels are invited to join the Humane Society of Missouri for a yoga class with 17 adorable, energetic baby goats that were rescued this winter.

Professional yoga instructor Michelle Menos with Agape Yoga Studio will lead the one-hour session where goats will interact throughout the class, and potentially jump on and off your back as a form of animal-assisted therapy.

Baby Goat Yog will be from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Feb. 29 at Longmeadow Rescue Ranch just an hour west from downtown St. Louis.

Tickets are $20 and available now.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.