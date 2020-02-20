Mathews-Dickey Boys and Girls Club celebrates 60 years of community work

Posted 5:46 pm, February 20, 2020, by
Data pix.

ST. LOUIS - Celebrating the life and legacy of a St. Louis icon who is marking a major milestone as he continues to change the lives of children. News 11’s Shirley Washington has more on the Mathews-Dickey Boys and Girls Club celebrating six decades of providing children athletic and scholastic opportunities.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.