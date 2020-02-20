Spring is here again: Missouri Botanical Garden in bloom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – The Missouri Botanical Garden has seen a few blooms, from hazel witch to winter aconite, snowdrops to hellebores.

Out of everything that has sprouted, nothing has come up considerably early. This is all pretty normal. The majority of the blooming will happen in mid-March.

Meteorological spring starts in a little over a week but we all know just because we enter into spring doesn’t mean the weather behaves that way. This back and forth weather pattern during the transitional months ahead can be difficult on the spring plants.

The rule of thumb suggests waiting to plant your spring plants until after the average last freeze, which is April 15. But Daria McKelvey Smith, a supervisor at the botanical garden, says there are a few things you can get a head start on right now.

“Since our last killing freeze is in April, what you can do right now is start your cool seasoned vegetables, like your broccoli, your radishes,” she said. “You can start preparing the seed for those because they can take cooler season temperatures. You can start those indoors and by the time that it’s time to plant them, you’re ready to go.”