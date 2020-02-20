Power lines fall onto bus after crash in Eureka

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EUREKA, Mo. - An accident involving a school bus happened on Highway W, West of Boemler Road at around 7:15 am. Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX Helicopter captured images of a silver vehicle in a culvert next to the road where the bus is parked. A power pole is down after the crash. There were reports of power lines on and under the bus after the accident. The bus does not appear to have been damaged after the collision.

First responders were able to clear the area of the downed power lines. It is not clear if children were onboard the bus at the time of the accident. There are no reports of injuries in this crash.