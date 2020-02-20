Recognize him? St. Louis police seek help to identify robbery suspect

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis police released photos of a man they want to speak with in connection with a robbery of Square One Brewery.

According to police, the robbery happened at 11:40 p.m. on Sunday, February 16.

A man police described as about 5 feet 8 inches tall weighing 250 pounds walked in the business on 1727 Park announced he a gun and demanded money. Police said he took an undisclosed amount of money and fled the scene on foot.

He was wearing a Rams hooded Jacket with a white T-shirt, blue jeans, and dark tennis shoes.

Anyone who can help identify the man is asked to call the StLouis Metropolitan Police Department at 314-444-5371 or to remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

