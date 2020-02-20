Search is on for gunman who killed Fairview Heights teenager

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. – Approximately 20 detectives with the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis are investigating a shooting that claimed the life of an 18-year-old in Fairview Heights.

The victim, 18-year-old Kameron Dorsey, was found shot to death in the garage of a home on Lakeland Hills Drive just off Route 159. It was about 8:40 p.m. Wednesday when police got a call from Dorsey’s family, who heard the gunfire and found Dorsey had been shot.

Police said the garage door was open at the time of the murder.

While investigators haven’t discussed a motive, they don’t have information leading them to believe that anyone else was in danger.

"Obviously, it happens. It's unfortunate. Senseless would come to mind. I just don't know why someone would want to take somebody else's life," Fairview Heights police Officer Tim Mueller said.

Neighbor Brad Cason said the area is quiet and peaceful.

"Definitely shocking. This is a real nice neighborhood. The police are constantly patrolling and making it safe for us,” he said. “I wouldn't think that something like that would happen in our neighborhood as nice and quiet as this."

The St. Clair County Coroner’s Office said the victim died from a gunshot wound but would not say if he was shot more than once.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Major Case Squad through the Fairview Heights Police Department, by calling 618-489-2100.