Smoke from Madison County, Illinois brush fire can be seen for miles

Posted 4:54 pm, February 20, 2020, by , Updated at 05:19PM, February 20, 2020

Data pix.
MADISON COUNTY, Ill. — Smoke from a brush fire in Madison County Illinois can be seen in ST. Louis, Missouri. A leaf fire at the Gateway Golf Course has gotten out of control near Horseshoe Lake. Workers are trying to control the spread of the fire.

