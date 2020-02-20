Teenager found dead in his garage, Major Case Squad activated in Metro East

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. - The Major Case Squad has been activated after a teenager was murdered at his metro-east home.

Police responded to a residence in Fairview Heights around 8:40 p.m. Wednesday night. Officers said Kameron Dorsey,18, died from a gunshot wound in garage of his home. Family members who were home at the time heard the gunfire, found their relative, and called police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say at this point they're not sure if the shooting was a drive-by or if it unfolded in some other fashion. We are told the garage door was open at the time of the murder.

Investigators don't have a motive at this time they are unclear if the shooting was random but say at this point they don't have information that would lead them to believe that anyone else is in danger.

Another picture from scene in Fairview Heights on Lakeland Hills Dr. where 18 year old young man was shot and killed in the garage last night. About 20 Major Case Squad Investigators are now on the case. A neighbor says area is generally quiet/peaceful- calls murder stunning. pic.twitter.com/YE7fK40QYg — Chris Regnier (@chrisregniertv) February 20, 2020