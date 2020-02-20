The Working Women’s Survival Show features Dr. Sarah Schmidt

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - For the past 33 years, The Working Women'Ss Survival Show has been bringing women together with exhibits on food, fitness, crafts, jobs, health, and wellness among others.

Certified Mindfulness and Meditation instructor Dr. Sarah Schmidt will be speaking at the event about how meditation can help us in our daily lives. S

For more information visit: www.SchmidtMeditation.com

St. Louis Working Women's Show

11:00am - 8:00pm Friday

10:00am - 8:00pm Saturday

11:00am - 5:00pm Sunday

St. Charles Convention Center

1 Convention Center Plz.

St. Charles, MO 63303