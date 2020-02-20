The Working Women’s Survival Show features Dr. Sarah Schmidt

ST. LOUIS - For the past 33 years, The Working Women'Ss Survival Show has been bringing women together with exhibits on food, fitness, crafts, jobs, health, and wellness among others.

Certified Mindfulness and Meditation instructor Dr.  Sarah Schmidt will be speaking at the event about how meditation can help us in our daily lives. S

For more information visit:   www.SchmidtMeditation.com

 St. Louis Working Women's Show
11:00am - 8:00pm Friday
10:00am - 8:00pm Saturday
11:00am - 5:00pm Sunday
St. Charles Convention Center
1 Convention Center Plz.
St. Charles, MO 63303

 

 

