× TKO: Astros, Newman & BattleHawks

On the Thursday, February 20, 2020 edition of TKO – The Kilcoyne Opinion, Martin recaps the sports week. The Astros say they will compete in 2020 and put their cheating behind them.

The recovery of Nascar driver Ryan Newman was remarkable after his horrific crash on the final lap of the Daytona 500.

St. Louis football fans get their wish on Sunday, February 23, when the XFL's BattleHawks play their first home game at the Dome.