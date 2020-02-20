Traffic updates: Multiple crashes reported this morning. Check our map for the fastest route.

Webster University to host 5th annual Diversity & Inclusion Conference

February 20, 2020
Data pix.

ST. LOUIS -  Webster University will host its 5th Annual Diversity & Inclusion Conference on Feb. 24 - 27.

The goal of the conference is to find pathways to turn challenging conversations into real actions. Participants are encouraged to share experiences, research, and emerging trends that embrace diversity in a variety of welcoming and inclusive ways.

There is no cost to attend the conference.

Chancellor Beth Stroble joins to discuss the speakers and a St. Louisan who will receive the champion for all awards.

