5th woman alleges sex assault by Missouri prison guard

Posted 9:32 am, February 21, 2020, by

Getty Images

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A woman who alleges that she was sexually assaulted more than 50 times while incarcerated at a Missouri prison is the fifth to sue a former guard amid a federal investigation of the facility.

The Kansas City Star reports that the latest lawsuit against Edward Bearden is set for trial in July 2021. Bearden is a former guard at Chillicothe Correctional Center. Four other civil cases have been lodged against him, but no criminal charges have been filed. The FBI and the Department of Justice have been conducting an investigation of the prison.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.