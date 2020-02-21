Board of Aldermen to vote Friday on MLS stadium bills

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - According to city officials, the full board of Aldermen will vote to perfect board bills 215 and 216. The bills authorize the redevelopment plan for the stadium near Union Station.

The project includes the 22,500 seat stadium, team offices, practice fields, parking facilities and various street, sidewalk and utility improvements. As part of the redevelopment plan, the bills declare the area as blighted and approve abatement of property taxes for the stadium itself but not for all of the lands.

There is also a sales tax exemption on construction materials and eminent domain could be used only if all other options are exhausted. The project is expected to bring in more than two million dollars to the city in the first year of operation.

Construction should begin later this year and the project is slated to be done by March of 2022.

Friday's vote is one of two needed to officially pass the bills.

The final vote is expected on February 28.