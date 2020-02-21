× Choice to separate Chicago from Illinois to appear on some primary ballots

ST. LOUIS, MO. – Should Illinois and Chicago separate? Some voters will have a chance to decide in the general primary held on March 17, 2020.

A referendum on the official non-partisan ballot in Fayette County, Illinois states:

“Shall Fayette County collaborate in discussions with the remaining 101 counties of the state of Illinois, with the exception of Cook County, the possibility of forming a new state and ultimately seeking admission to the federal union as the 51st state, pursuant to the provisions of the United States Constitution?”

The referendum is not on all Illinois County ballots. But, we did find it for Fayette and Jefferson Counties.

There are also a lot of active Facebook groups dedicated to separating Illinois from Chicago. A rally in Douglas County also appears as a Facebook event for this Saturday. The description of the event says in part, “Help draw the line! It’s time we hold those responsible for the destruction of our state accountable.”

This isn’t the first time this issue has been floated by legislators. GOP state Rep. C.D. Davidsmeyer submitted a proposal in 2019 that would urge U.S. Congress to make the nation’s third-largest city its own state, the State Journal-Register reported.