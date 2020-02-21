× Final vote on St. Louis Major League Soccer Stadium next week

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Major League Soccer Stadium bill is a step closer to approval. The soccer stadium bill was perfected by the St. Louis City Board of Alderman. The vote to put the bill in its final form and moves it to the final vote. The last read through and a final vote is next week.

After today’s meeting, board president lewis reed released a statement saying, “The ownership group of MLS4TheLou has proven to be outstanding stewards for our community. And, they are doing the same for this project. It’s going to be a great day when Major League Soccer is played in St. Louis.”

Early morning @MLS4theLou site visit before today’s #STLBOA meeting! Looking forward to seeing Board Bills 215 & 216 progress for the stadium! pic.twitter.com/QH3WYrkXNZ — Lewis E. Reed (@PresReed) February 21, 2020