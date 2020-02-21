Mardi Gras weekend celebration starts with the Mayor’s Ball

February 21, 2020

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - It is Mardi Gras weekend in St. Louis and the celebration starts with the Mayor's Ball tonight.   FOX 2's Blair Ledet is at St. Louis City Hall with a preview of the big celebration.  You can learn more about this weekend's events here.

