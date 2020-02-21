Meteorologist Angela Hutti talks about life as a new mom and introduces you to her daughter

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Meteorologist Jaime Travers sits down with the newest member of the FOX 2 extended weather family. Meteorologist Angela Hutti introduces us to her sweet baby girl, Morgan, who came into this world a few weeks early on Groundhog Day. Angela tells about her life as a new mom and all of the details on adorable little Morgan.

