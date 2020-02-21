Missouri woman killed, 2 grandkids hurt in car-train crash

Posted 2:10 pm, February 21, 2020, by

PURDY, Mo. – Authorities say a Missouri woman was killed and two of her grandchildren were seriously injured when a train crashed into their car in southwest Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday when 59-year-old Fransisca Perez Salas failed to yield at a railroad crossing in her hometown of Purdy.

The patrol says a 3-year-old grandson and 8-year-old granddaughter were flown to a Springfield hospital with serious injuries. The report says they were not wearing seat belts.

The report says the railroad crossing was marked by a crossbuck sign and a pedestrian bell.

