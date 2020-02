Please enable Javascript to watch this video

O'FALLON, Ill. A house in O'fallon, Illinois seems to be a total loss after an early morning fire.

Firefighters responded to the home on Royal Oaks Court around 12:30 a.m.

Police say the family was not home at the time of the fire. They were evicted Thursday and were in the process of moving out.

Firefighters say the cause of the fire is probably electrical.