Thousands of costumed pets and animal lovers ventured outside for a lovely, sunny day as they gathered in Soulard for the Annual Mardi Gras Purina Pet Parade. Barclay, St. Louis Blues Service Dog in Training, lead off the parade along with former Blue and fan favorite, Bobby Plager. After the parade, dozens of Dachshunds (and a few Dachshund wannabes) competed in the ever popular and longest running (pun intended) Wiener Dog Race.
PICTURES: 2020 Annual Mardi Gras Purina Pet Parade part1
-
Purina Pet parade kicks off Mardi Gras celebration in Soulard
-
Mardi Gras events kick off this weekend in Soulard
-
Over 1,600 dogs march in the Purina Pet Parade
-
Dress up your pet for the annual Mardi Gras Purina Pet Parade this Sunday
-
Taste of Soulard kicks off Mardi Gras celebrations
-
-
Barclay gets his own bling with Stanley Cup collar
-
How to celebrate Mardi Gras in St. Louis’ Soulard neighborhood
-
Tim Ezell: 2020 Mardi Gras parade theme brings celebration to the Blues
-
Ready, Set, Mardi Gras! Planning for the Bud Light Grand Parade
-
Volunteers busy prepping St. Louis for Mardi Gras weekend
-
-
12-year-old given black doll wearing beads forming noose at Mardi Gras parade
-
Enter your pup to be the official ‘Bark in the Park’ 2020 Mascot
-
TV show featuring Barclay for best dog stories of 2019 after Stanley Cup win