× Police searching for more victims after Lake St. Louis man lures teen from Arizona

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – A Lake St. Louis man has been arrested after police say he engaged in an illegal and inappropriate relationship with a teenage girl reported missing from San Tan Valley, Arizona. Now, they are looking for other potential victims.

Larry Deutsch, 54, is facing one felony count of possession of child pornography. He is currently being held on a $100,000 cash-only bond at the St. Charles County Department of Corrections.

Investigators say that Deutsch lured the victim from her home in Arizona to an apartment in south St. Louis, where she was located by police Thursday morning.

Police say that they have a “compelling reason” to believe there may be other victims. They apparently discovered some evidence during the investigation.

Deutsch was known to have unsupervised contact with children as part of his leadership and service duties at various churches and youth organizations based in St. Charles County and Troy.

The St. Charles County Police Department is asking anyone with information on this investigation and any potential victims to call 636-949-3002.