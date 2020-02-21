Song of the Day – Home and Garden show

The Annual Builders St. Louis Home & Garden Show is THE place to see, learn about and buy the latest home products and services under one roof. Hundreds of local companies and countless experts will be on hand to answer questions, share ideas and provide inspiration to help you with all of your home and garden projects and improvements

Coming to Americas Center, March 5th through the 8th, FOX 2 is giving you the chance to win tickets to the show!

The Builders St. Louis Home & Garden Show, produced by the Home Builders Association of St. Louis and Eastern Missouri, is one of the largest quality consumer home shows in North America. The Show has been in existence for more than 40 years, and is the place to shop, compare and buy everything for homes, yards and gardens. Approximately 400 companies in 1,400 booths fill almost 340,000 square feet of America’s Center in downtown St. Louis to create this must-see event each spring!

