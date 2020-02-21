Spring flooding could be a major problem in the Missouri and Mississippi river valleys

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The National Weather Service released its first flood outlook for spring a few days ago and it does not paint a pretty picture.

The weather service says that significant flooding is likely along both the Missouri and Mississippi river valleys this spring. In fact, at least moderate flooding is likely at most points along the Mississippi River with major flooding expected in Clarksville and Chester.

The Missouri River forecast is a little better with moderate flooding likely this spring in Hermann and only minor flooding further east in Washington and St. Charles. The unusually high water that already exists on our major rivers is a major factor in the spring flood outlook.

Last year’s flooding was the worst on record in many areas. There were 42 sites that set new record high crests within the Missouri and Mississippi river basins. Now, soil moisture in those same areas is running between 20 and 40 percent above normal. All of this spells potentially big trouble again this spring, especially on the Mississippi River.