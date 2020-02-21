St. Charles County police SUV involved in head-on crash in O’Fallon, Mo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

O'FALLON, Mo. - A St. Charles County police SUV was involved in a head-on crash in O'Fallon Missouri. The collision happened on Highway P just west of North Main Street just after 7:00 a.m.

Bommaritoautomotive SkyFox Helicopter showed games a damaged police cruiser with airbags deployed and a gray Mercedes with damage to the front end.

Westbound lanes are closed with one lane of eastbound traffic getting through. It is unclear when the left lane will open but officials say commuters should expect delays.

One person was taken to the hospital.

Information is still coming into our newsroom. More details will be posted as this story develops.

Highway P, just west of N. Main Street -- WB lanes are CLOSED, one lane of EB traffic is getting through @FOX2now pic.twitter.com/4kYvDVKJRl — Molly Rose (@MollyRoseTV) February 21, 2020