St. Charles County police SUV involved in head-on crash in O’Fallon, Mo

Posted 7:28 am, February 21, 2020, by , Updated at 08:03AM, February 21, 2020
Data pix.

O'FALLON, Mo.  - A  St. Charles County police SUV was involved in a head-on crash in O'Fallon Missouri. The collision happened on Highway P just west of North Main Street just after 7:00 a.m.

Bommaritoautomotive SkyFox Helicopter showed games a damaged police cruiser with airbags deployed and a gray Mercedes with damage to the front end.

Westbound lanes are closed with one lane of eastbound traffic getting through.  It is unclear when the left lane will open but officials say commuters should expect delays.

One person was taken to the hospital.

Information is still coming into our newsroom. More details will be posted as this story develops.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.