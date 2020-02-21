St. Louis City Hall goes back in time to celebrate annual Mardi Gras Mayor’s Ball

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO- People from near and far “let the good times roll” at the annual Mayor’s Ball at City Hall in downtown St.Louis.

City Hall was transformed, and people showed up dressed to impress. The costumes, music, decorations, and dancing are just a sight to see.

Organizers said they’ve been working on the set up for about a week. The party was reminiscent of the French Quarter in New Orleans, but this is the kickoff to our Mardi Gras right here in Saint Louis. Those in attendance enjoyed the taste of Mardi Gras, a second line, fine dining, dancing, entertainment, and it was all for a special cause.

The money from all the fun that unfolded goes to community improvement grants for Soulard and Downtown St. Louis. The 'raging 20’s' theme was in full effect. The jazz was playing, and of course, there were elaborate Mardi Gras themed costumes and masks. The Funky Butt Brass Band came out with a second line and serenaded everyone. Some people said this is an event they look forward to every year.

Mayor Lyda Krewson said the weekend activities surrounding Mardis Gras bring in $20 million dollars to the city.

Fox 2's Katherine Hessel served as the emcee of the event that FOX 2 and KPLR 11 have been proud to sponsor for more than a decade.