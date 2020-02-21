× St. Louis police investigating homicide in Mark Twain neighborhood

ST. LOUIS, MO- Homicide investigators were called to a scene of a reported shooting on the 4900 block of Thekla Avenue Friday night in the city’s Mark Twain neighborhood.

The incident happened just before 9:15pm. Police say a man in his 20s was found with a gunshot wound to his head and was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is at least the 16th homicide of 2020 in the city of St. Louis.

No further information was available late Friday.