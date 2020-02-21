Thousands coming to downtown St. Louis for Mardi Gras, BattleHawks, and Professional Bull Riding

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - This is a big weekend for events in downtown St. Louis. Thousands of people are expected to attend Mardi Gras, the BattleHawks Home Opener, and Professional Bull Riding Competition.  FOX 2's Patrick Clark has a preview of some of these popular events.

